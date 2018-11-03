Jamestown Kiwanis Exceeds Goals, Packs 128,000+ Meals for Community

They had more volunteers than they expected

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning packing meals to serve the community.

One volunteer, Angela Martini, moved to North Dakota 7 years ago. When she first heard about the service club Kiwanis, she knew she had to join.

“I was like, ‘oh my God we can feed people for 25 cents per meal basically.’ It was a no-brainer for me. That’s what really got me anxious to be part of the Kiwanis group. The action, the need, and the impact,” she said.

Over 128,000 meals were packed, each containing rice, soy, protein, and chicken flavoring.

“This is a cost-effective way to do it. It’s a quarter per meal and all they have to do is boil it with water. It’s an easy thing that kids ages 8 and older can do,” Katie Ryan-Anderson of the Kiwanis club said.

All the meals go to food pantries in North Dakota through the Great Plains Food Bank. People of all ages were there to help out.

“I can help kids and I can give them food and different kinds of things. You can talk and you know you can help people. No matter what, they’ll still be happy,” Rilie Wolf, 8, said.

“We know that kids need Kiwanis and that things happen, budgets get cut, people have medical illness or whatever, so we know kids need this kind of help. So we’re really grateful to make this possible. It’s right before the holidays so we’re glad people can have warm and nutritious meals,” Ryan-Anderson said.

More than 350 people showed up, which is exceeded the group’s expectations.

“What’s amazing is how willing our community is to help everyone. It’s just mind boggling. We have more volunteers than we have food to pack,” Martini said.

Organizers say they’ve packed over a million meals over the last 8 years.