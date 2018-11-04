St. Joseph’s Church Makes All the Fixings for a Community Thanksgiving Feast

Volunteers started carving turkeys at 5:30 a.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Plenty of turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie has Thanksgiving coming a lot earlier this year at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Volunteers started carving turkeys at 5:30 in the morning to feed everyone coming to the parish’s annual Turkey Bazaar Dinner & Holiday Showcase.

Proceeds from the dinner will go to the church but St. Joseph’s also gave away 50 turkeys to its Bingo winners.

Vendors were also at the dinner so people could get ahead on some Christmas shopping this year.

“It just seems like there’s something for everybody. So we have the turkey dinner, great home cooked meal. Brings you in, it’s community seating so we sit people together and you may be sitting together with people you don’t know. But that way too, it’s bringing that community all together,” said John Biby, St. Joseph’s parish administrator.

If you missed St. Joseph’s turkey this afternoon, the church is partnering with St. Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead to provide free turkey dinners on Thanksgiving.