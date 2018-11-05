Fourth-Down Defense Providing Turnovers for NDSU Football

NDSU has stuffed opponents 85 percent of the time on fourth down, which is the best mark in the FCS.

FARGO, N.D. — It wasn’t the team’s most comfortable win of the year, but North Dakota State is 9-0 after taking down Youngstown State on Saturday.

One of the reasons this game was a little closer than expected was because the Penguins held onto the ball well.

Entering Saturday, Youngstown was among the worst in the FCS in turnover margin, while the Bison were among the best.

NDSU only forced one turnover Saturday.

But, even though interceptions and fumbles were at a premium, the Herd came up big on fourth down.

The Penguins got stuffed three times on fourth down, which NDSU coach Chris Klieman says is just as good as a turnover.

“We’ve talked at length for years about how field goals won’t beat you. Be stout in the red zone. Bend, but don’t break. If somebody makes a play – and they made a couple of nice plays – you have to forget about it.”

