Nearly $25,000 Raised for Essentia Health Cancer Center Patients

the money will be used for gas and grocery cards as well as lodging expenses and other comfort items

FARGO, N.D. — Big 98.7, D-S Beverages and Corwin Automotive raise nearly $25,000 for Essentia’s Cancer Center.

The funds will go towards providing gas and grocery cards, hotel expenses, blankets and other comfort items for patients. Big 98.7 invited community members to drop off bras at the radio station as part of breast cancer awareness month. For each one dropped off, $1 was donated. Each bra dropped off at Corwin was worth a $5 donation.

“We work all year long to raise money for different projects and the cancer center’s very important to us to kind of maintain these kinds of things for our patients. Doing this in the month of October is a huge difference for a whole year to provide these extra things for patients,” Sue Omdalen, Essentia Health development director, said.

D-S Beverages donated 25 cents for each pint of beer they sold and $1 for each case of Michelob Ultra sold during last month.