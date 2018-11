Measure 3 Voted Down in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA — With 378 out of 424 precincts reporting, 162,862 ‘No’ votes and 108,366 ‘Yes’ votes are being reported.

Measure 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

If passed, North Dakota would have been the tenth state to legalize marijuana.

Two years ago, North Dakota voters agreed to pass a measure to allow medicinal marijuana.