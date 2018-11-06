Pennsylvania Hunter Rescued After Boat Capsized Near Medina, North Dakota

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — Stutsman County sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of a duck hunter from Pennsylvania whose canoe had capsized in a slough south of Medina.

A group of hunters called authorities late Monday morning.

Three deputies wearing flotation suits swam out about 100 yards and rescued the 30-year-old man.

He had been in the water hanging onto the overturned canoe for about half an hour.

The hunter and one of the deputies were examined at the Jamestown hospital. Neither was seriously hurt.