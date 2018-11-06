Voters Cite Measure 3, Agriculture for Reasons They Voted

CASS/CLAY COUNTY– People are casting their ballots in the 2018 midterm election.

Voters arrived at the Fargo Ramada Inn, one of the 26 voting locations offered in Cass County, before the polls even opened at 7:00 AM.

“That was the busiest I think I’ve seen in quite a while as far as working several elections,” Cass County voting inspector Jan McLean said.

One voter, who works as a crop insurance representative, feels personally connected to the issues on the ballot.

“I am ag based so I kind of do like to vote for stuff like that and to make sure that we do have some rights there for us,” Cass County voter Michael Hanson said.

Others are voting because of a single issue on the ballot like Measure 3.

“I really want to vote on the marijuana issue,” Cass County voter Becky Anderson said. “I just think all of the issues are important. Right now, we’re living in such divided times and it’s important to get your thoughts out, even if you end up on the losing end.”

Early voting was an option for voters on both sides of the river, but some voters find it more meaningful to vote on Election Day.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to vote early but I also think it’s really important to get out here on the actual voting day,” Anderson said.

A Clay County voter is voting for a friend of hers who is running for mayor.

She is casting her ballot to create change.

“I’m a firm believer in our government and our right to vote and I believe if we’re going to complain about the government, we better get out and do our voting because we are the ones who can do the changing,” Clay County voter Janis Eidsness said.

And for some, political affiliation does not matter, just as long as you are participating.

“Everybody in my family is hopefully out voting today,” Anderson said. “We have kind of a divided family, we’ve got some democrats and some republicans, so we all like to make sure our votes get counted.”

Polls for the 2018 General Election close at 8 pm.