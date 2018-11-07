Body of Grand Forks Hunter Found Near Fertile, Minnesota

Authorities were called late last night and found the body of 66-year-old Timothy Berhow

POLK COUNTY, MN — The body of a man was found in a field in rural Fertile, Minnesota.

Authorities were called late last night and found the body of 66-year-old Timothy Berhow of Grand Forks.

They say Berhow was hunting on the property and was found by a friend who came to check on him.

His body was taken to UND for an autopsy.

At this time no foul play is suspected.