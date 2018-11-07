LIVE: Force For Honor Flight

Adam Ladwig

 

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is sponsoring the Fargo Force game on Saturday, November 10th.

Force players are wearing special jerseys, which will be signed and auctioned off to support the honor flight.

There will also be a silent auction at the game benefiting the flight, plus a chuck-a-puck challenge to win a NDSU Bison jersey signed by Josh Duhamel.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at Scheels Arena.

You can find information on ticket for the game by clicking here.

