LIVE: The Midterm Impact Going Forward

MSUM Political Science Professor Breaks Down Impact of Key Races Going Forward

MSUM Political Science Professor Dr. Barbara Headrick does a postmortem on the 2018 midterm election.

First, she talks about a possible future presidential run for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who cruised to re-election amid a rising national profile.

Then she discusses the impact abuse allegations had on a Keith Ellison’s narrow victory in the Minnesota Secretary of State race.

She examines just how close Heidi Heitkamp came to beating challenger Kevin Cramer in the North Dakota Senate race.

Then she talks about why Measure 3 failed to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.