NDSU RB Wilson Stands to Benefit from New NCAA Rule

Wilson is likely going to redshirt after an injury sidelined him for the first nine games

FARGO, N.D. — For the second season in a row, North Dakota State’s running back depth is getting tested.

Last year, the Bison were forced to pull the redshirt off of freshman Seth Wilson, and he ended up playing the final eight games.

During fall camp of this season, Wilson injured his hamstring and has yet to see game action.

He is questionable to return this weekend against Missouri State according to head coach Chris Klieman.

There is also a new rule in effect this year, where a student-athlete can play four games and still redshirt. Wilson is looking like he could benefit from that.

The sophomore could see some playing time without losing a year of eligibility.

“It’s crazy how things work out,” Wilson said. “I kind of got a couple of games stolen from me. I have no complaints about that. I love what I got to do. The fact that this kind of happened, and it’s crazy how these things work. This rule just got into effect this year, and all of a sudden boom, it actually helps out someone who is not a freshman. Most people think that this rule is really for freshmen to get a little bit of playing time, but in my case, for someone who is a sophomore now, it really, really helps.”

Wilson says he feels ready to play Saturday, as long as he has a good week of practice.