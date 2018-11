Another Lottery Scam Asks For Processing Fee

POLK COUNTY, MN — Another lottery scam is targeting people in our region.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints about the scam.

A caller claiming to be from the Florida Lottery tells the person they have won $8 million.

The caller then asks for a $1,400 processing fee to get the prize money.

Authorities say it is a scam and warn you not to give out any personal or bank account information.