NDSU LB Cox Named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

The Buck Buchanan Award goes to the top defensive player in the FCS

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox was added to the watch list for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award on Thursday, Nov. 8. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Cox, a sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., currently ranks 10th in the FCS and leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference with four interceptions. He is one of NDSU’s top three tacklers with 57 total tackles on the season including 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three pass breakups.

Cox has played in all 24 games for the Bison this year and last year totaling 132 tackles with 20.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions and six breakups, and three fumble recoveries.

He finished sixth in the voting for the 2017 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, presented to the top freshman player in FCS, and was the 2017 MVFC Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Cox joins NDSU preseason nominees Robbie Grimsley and Greg Menard on the Buchanan watch list.

Grimsley, a senior strong safety from Hutchinson, Minn., is NDSU’s leading tackler with 59 stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups.

Menard, a senior defensive end from Lakeville, Minn., has 24 tackles and leads the Bison with 8.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He is the FCS active career leader with 31.0 sacks and his career 36 total sacks (solo and assisted) are five shy of the NDSU record.

No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (9-0, 6-0 MVFC) is scheduled to play Missouri State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo. The Bison close the regular season next Saturday, Nov. 17, at home against Southern Illinois.