“No One is Above the Law”: Protestors Responding to President Trump Firing of Jeff Sessions

More than 400,000 people participated in protests across 900 cities

FARGO, N.D. — It’s only been under 24 hours since Attorney General Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation letter.

But people across the country, including right here in Fargo, are using their voices to show the concern they have over Sessions’ interim replacement, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

“Trump is not above the law. Who is not above the law? Trump is not above the law,” chanted protestors.

Protestors from across the metro gathered at Island Park to show the president they do not agree with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation.

They say they felt compelled to use their voice when they did their research on Whitaker – someone they believe could be more sympathetic to President Trump in 2016 election investigation involving Russia.

In the past Whitaker has made comments about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation being a “witch hunt.”

Protestors say Americans deserve to see the evidence, no matter the results of the investigation.

They also say it should be a bipartisan issue because it affects every American.

“This includes the highest chairs in the land. I do believe that this is an equal effort through all people because as the chants say, no one is above the law,” said Arthur Turner, a protestor.

“The biggest consequence is the American people will never know if the investigation goes away. I look at different things like when Bill Clinton was president, we had Ken Starr. Nobody interfered with his investigation. And look what happened when Nixon interfered with the investigation,” said Cheryl Schaefle, with Indivisble F-M who organized Fargo’s protest.

More than 60 people showed up to Fargo’s protest.