North Dakota Deer Gun Season Begins At Noon On Friday

The state has allocated 55,150 deer gun licenses for the roughly 16-day-long season
TJ Nelson,

Deer hunters are getting ready for the opening of the North Dakota deer gun season on Friday at noon.

The state has allocated 55,150 deer gun licenses for the roughly 16-day-long season.

North Dakota Game And Fish Department modestly increased licenses but was conservative enough that hunters will likely have a successful season.

Anecdotal data and field reports suggest deer reproduction was good this year around the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Hunting units near Fargo, Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, Dickinson and Williston also tend to be popular.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Governor Burgum: The Potential Protest Disaster an...
Grafton’s Tom Campbell Announces 2018 Race f...
Man Wanted For Questioning In Motel Assault Arrest...
Community Decks Out in Holiday Costumes for Jingle...

You Might Like

North Dakota Deer Gun Season Begins At Noon On Friday

Deer hunters are getting ready for the opening of the North Dakota deer gun season on Friday at noon. The state has allocated 55,150 deer gun licenses for the roughly 16-day-long season. North Dakota Game And Fish Department modestly increased…