North Dakota Deer Gun Season Begins At Noon On Friday

Deer hunters are getting ready for the opening of the North Dakota deer gun season on Friday at noon.

The state has allocated 55,150 deer gun licenses for the roughly 16-day-long season.

North Dakota Game And Fish Department modestly increased licenses but was conservative enough that hunters will likely have a successful season.

Anecdotal data and field reports suggest deer reproduction was good this year around the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Hunting units near Fargo, Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, Dickinson and Williston also tend to be popular.