United Way’s Women UNITED Luncheon Helps Expand Early Childhood Education

Proceeds go towards school supplies, counseling, and childcare

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of women gathered for United Way’s Women United luncheon, which helps kids get the best start they can in life.

United Way says 90 percent of a child’s brain is developed before age 5, and that’s why it’s important to invest in early childhood education.

“We want kids to reach their full potential. If they can enter kindergarten ready to succeed, they are going to graduate high school and fill careers and jobs that our world needs,” Kristina Hein-Landin, marketing director of United Way, said.

Proceeds from the event go towards school supplies, counseling and child care.

“Early access to literature is such an important thing. It gives them that letter recognition. Oh, there’s sound associated with it,” James Bergman, a speech pathologist, said.

Keynote speaker Anna Maria Chavez spoke about the importance of addressing local issues.

“For me, it’s really understanding the impact on the local community level and when I went to Washington, DC to work for the federal government, how the national level can really support local governments with funds to do the right work,” she said.

Bergman also shared a song about United Way’s Imagination Library program, which sends kids a book every month until they get to kindergarten.

“All the kids who are her age are getting these same books in this community. It’s a shared experience. It’s really special for parents and kids,” he said.

“You have to be what you want to be. Don’t wait for permission to step up and be a leader. You can be a leader at five–years–old. Leadership is not what you get, but what you give in return,” Chavez said.

This is the 18th year United Way has held their Women United luncheon.