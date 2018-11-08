Walz Visits State Capitol To Begin Transition Into Governor’s Seat

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota’s Gov.-elect Tim Walz is kickstarting his transition to the state’s top office after defeating Republican Jeff Johnson in Tuesday’s open race for governor.

He visited the state Capitol Thursday with Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan and his wife, Gwen Walz, to open a transition office.

There’s plenty of work to do.

The new governor will have to select an entire cabinet of commissioners and hire hundreds of employees.

Walz and Flanagan say they’re opening the process to the entire state by collecting resumes online.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office after two terms. Walz is set to be sworn in on January 7.