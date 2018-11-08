Woman Tied To Henrikson Murder-For-Hire Case Found Guilty

James Henrikson

BISMARCK, ND — A Watford City accountant has been convicted of wire fraud in a murder-for-hire case.

Rene Johnson was accused of diverting investors’ funds in her business for a high-risk loan to an associate of James Henrikson.

Investors eventually got their money back, plus interest.

Henrikson is serving life in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the deaths of two former oil patch associates in North Dakota.

Johnson was convicted of wire fraud Wednesday in federal court in Bismarck.

She was found not guilty of three other charges related to mail fraud and making false statements.