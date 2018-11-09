College Hockey: UND Prepping for Stout Offense Against Miami-Ohio

The Redhawks are red hot to start the year, winning four of their last five games

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey has another big test this weekend. The Hawks will head to the Buckeye State for their first conference matchup against Miami-Ohio.

The Redhawks are red hot to start the year, winning four of their last five games. Their junior forward Gordie Green played a big role in this victories, scoring six goals this season. Green leads the NCHC with a dozen points and is tied for first in the league in goal-scoring.

Luckily for UND, the Fighting Hawks are allowing the fewest shots on goal per game in the nation, which will certainly come in handy again this weekend.

“Yeah it’s huge,” sophomore forward Jordan Kawaguchi said. “Anytime you can limit even shot attempts it’s pretty big because obviously you don’t want the puck in your zone or you don’t want the puck towards your net, so anytime we can block shots or get the puck out, that kind of stuff, it’s pretty big four our game plan.”

UND finished fourth in the NCHC last season.