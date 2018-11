Girl Airlifted To Fargo After Being Hit By A Car

Jamestown Police Major Justin Blinsky says the incident happened around 3:15 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

Jamestown, N.D. (NewsDakota/KFGO) – An 11 year-old girl was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after she was hit by a pickup in Jamestown Thursday afternoon.

“There was a pickup that was westbound on 4th Street NE, approaching the 4th Ave [NE] intersection,” Major Blinsky said. “[The pickup] was in the driving lane.

There was another vehicle that was stopped, waiting to make a left turn in the left turn lane, also on 4th Street NE at the 4th Ave [NE] intersection.

And there was a 11-year-old female who was very hurriedly trying to get across the intersection.”

Major Blinsky says the girl was then struck by the pickup.

He says they still are conducting interviews but it appears the pickup driver’s view may have been blocked by that other vehicle and they didn’t see the girl in the crosswalk.

The girl was initially transported to the hospital in Jamestown before being flown to Fargo.

Major Blinsky says the driver of the pickup is cooperating and was very grief-stricken about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.