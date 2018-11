Melinda’s Garden: Pumpkin, Gourd or Squash?

To-may-to, to-mah-to's been settled. Now we take on the big guys.

In spite of the snow outside, we’re still technically in fall.

And a pumpkin display for the porch is pretty sturdy when it comes to withstanding the cold — not to mention it adds a great pop of color for Thanksgiving gatherings.

But is that lovely object delighting your eye a pumpkin, a squash or a gourd?

They’re all gourd-geous — as Melinda Myers explains.