MSUM MBB Rolls Morris Behind 52 Point Second Half

Dragons beat the Cougars 97-69

MOORHEAD, Minn. – (MSUM Atheltics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team posted a 97-69 victory over the University of Minnesota-Morris in their regular-season opener on Friday.

Senior forward Addison Park led the team with 21 points and contributed two assists. Senior guard Travaun Coad had 20 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Junior guard Johnny Beeninga led the team with four assists to go along with 15 points. Freshman guard Bryce Irsfeld and freshman forward Wyatt Hanson each had 10 points on the night.

The Dragons shot 50.0% from the field (37-74), while the Cougars shot 40.6% (26-64) from the field. MSUM had 16 steals, while Minnesota Morris had seven. MSUM was able to capitalize had 31 points off turnovers from Minnesota Morris.

MSUM saw a 6-0 deficit early but managed to pull within three at 11-8. Three Dragons contributed to scoring in the first four minutes.

Minnesota Morris maintained the lead throughout the entire first half, but the Dragons narrowed the lead to 41-40 with :09 left in the half.

In the second half, the Dragons saw their first lead of the night as they went up 52-50 at the 15:42 mark. MSUM would not look back and out-scored the Cougars 57-28 in the second half en route to a 97-69 victory.

The Dragons had 41 points off the bench.

MSUM remains home to face Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday at 5 p.m.