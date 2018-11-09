NDSU WBB Loses to Creighton After A Big Second Half From the BlueJays

BlueJays beat the Bison, 86-51

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Creighton scored 18 points off turnovers Friday night, as the Bluejays beat the NDSU women’s basketball team 86-51 at the Scheels Center inside the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The Bison went toe-to-toe with a Bluejay team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year for most of the first half. A 3-pointer by Marina Fernandez with 8:08 to play in the opening frame gave the Bison an early 3-2 lead. The Bluejays would push the lead to six late in the quarter, but back-to-back jumpers by Michelle Gaislerova in the final minute of the quarter cut the lead to 19-17 after the opening frame.

A 3-pointer by Audrey Faber just seven seconds into the second quarter started a 15-5 run for the Bluejays. Faber hit a free throw with :02 left in the half to give the Bluejays a 41-26 lead at the break. The Bluejays held a 45-25 advantage in the second half for the 86-51 victory.

Gaislerova led the Bison with a game-high 17 points. Emily Dietz added eight points, while Cirkeline Rimdal had a career-high seven off the bench. Faber led the Bluejays with 17 points. Fernandez led the Bison with a game-high five rebounds, while Tyrah Spencer and Dietz each had four boards. Spencer had three assists, while Danneka Voegeli tied a career-high with two. Rimdal had a career-high two steals.

NDSU was 21-of-54 (38.9%) from the field, while the Bluejays were 31-of-53 (58.5%). The Bison were 7-of-18 (38.9%) from beyond the arc, while Creighton was 10-of-15 from downtown. NDSU connected on both its free throw attempts, while the Bluejays were 14-of-16 (87.5%) at the charity stripe. Creighton had advantages in the paint (40-20), off turnovers (18-7) and bench scoring (57-11).

The Bison (1-1) have a quick turnaround, as they host New Hampshire (0-0) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Wildcats open the season Friday night at Minnesota. The game is part of doubleheader with the Bison men at the Scheels Center, with the men starting at 1 p.m.