Play of the Week Nominees: November 9

Two plays from the high school football playoffs square off for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for this week’s Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature student-athletes helping their teams win big playoff games.

The first one is out of Thompson. Marcus Hughes fields the screen pass, breaks a tackle, spins past another defender and runs all the way to the end zone for the score.

The other nominee comes courtesy of Otter Tail Central quarterback Nick Van Erp scrambles for the touchdown, leaping over the defense.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on twitter by follow @KVRRSports