USHL: Wheels Fall Off in Force Loss to Des Moines

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Friday’s matchup with the Des Moines Buccaneers. The wheels fell off from there as the Bucs scored 6 unanswered goals to win it 6-3.

Ondrej Pavel and Aaron Huglen each netted a goal for the Force.