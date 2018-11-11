Fastest Man on the Planet and Three-Time Gold Medalist Teach Young Swimmers

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Young swimmers are learning from the fastest man on the planet, 5–time American record holder and 2016 Rio Gold Medalist, Caeleb Dressel.

Up Aquatics hosted the Heidi Hulbert Rowe Swim Clinic with Dressel and another famous name, Josh Davis.

He is a three–time Gold Medalist and Master Swim Instructor.

Both famous athletes say it’s a great opportunity to meet young swimmers all over the country to teach them a thing or two.

“Being a part o these kids wanting to learn about the sport, ya know progress their careers, it’s really special ya know parents taking the time out of their day. I enjoy the clinics ya know to see the younger generation you never know which group of these kids is going to be the next Olympian or anything so it’s special to be part of that,” said Caeleb Dressel, the fastest man on the planet.

The clinic consisted of three hours in the water and an inspirational talk.

Some kids even raced against the Olympic champions.