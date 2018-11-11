Metro Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Veteran’s Day, Remembers All Who Have Served

Bells rang at 11:00 a.m. in churches across the country to repeat history from Nov. 11, 1918

FARGO, N.D. — On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the bells toll to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

“We are where we are today, free, because of what they did. And even though their war wasn’t the end of all wars like they declared, they paved the way for all of us,” said Wayne Wermager, a Vietnam vet who served in the Navy from 1968-1972.

“They set the example for all us other veterans,” said Larry Reed, a Vietnam vet who served in the Air Force for 11 months.

It’s an example so many who served in the U.S. armed forces followed that in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed Armistice Day to Veteran’s Day.

“Veteran’s Day should be important to everybody. When we look at the importance of what our nation stand for, we look at what tasks our military are asked to accomplish and what they protect. They protect us on a daily basis,” said veteran and Mayor Chad Olson of Dilworth.

It’s why on this holiday the metro commemorates every man and woman who has served through a color guard ceremony, a parade and a ceremony honoring their dedication to the land of the free.

But that’s not the way it always was.

“Of course when we came back from Vietnam, not so much so because of all the protests. They’ve made up for it in recent years,” Reed said.

And despite all the hardships they faced in the war, it’s something they’d be willing to sacrifice everything for a second time.

“I would do it again. I know all my brothers that have been to Vietnam, we would go again right now,” Reed said.

Paying the ultimate cost of freedom for everyone under the red, white and blue.