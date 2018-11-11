Veterans Take Trip Back in Time at American Legion Stew Feed and Concert

Red River Valley Veterans Concert band put on a show for all those who have served

FARGO, N.D. — After a day of memorials, veterans take a trip back in time.

The Red River Valley Concert band played songs that were popular during times of war at the American Legion Post Two’s annual Stew Feed. The band played at six different concert venues for veterans across the metro in honor of Veteran’s Day. Close to 250 veterans and family members enjoyed the music and stew dinner.

“Music tells a story and with this patriotic music of course that they play, I mean that really does tell a story while giving that great energy that we have in our country and the pride we have in our service members both past and present,” said Christopher Nolan, adjutant for the American Legion Post 2.

Proceeds from the stew dinner are going to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.