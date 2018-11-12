Fargo Police Chief Wins Highest Honor From Alma Mater Oak Grove Lutheran School

Chief Todd says he is humbled for receiving this award, but says he owes it to his past teachers for receiving this recognition

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Chief David Todd has received the Living the Mission Award from his High School Alma Mater.

Chief Todd says he is humbled for receiving this award, but says he owes it to his past teachers for receiving this recognition.

“Oak grove is a special place to me. The teachers there are really compelled by the faith and invest in the students,” Chief Todd said.

There are certain things the school looks for in a person, before deciding who will get the schools highest honor each year.

Selflessness and generosity are just a few.

“He’s just had some astounding ways of I think kind of challenging us as a community to be better people,” said Mike Slette, the President of the school.

Slette took the stage to tell a few tales about Chief Todd…reminding people of the times he’s gone above and beyond the job description.

“What we want to do is turn around and tell his story and let that be an inspiration to students, alumni, others that just hear the story and go there’s a person affecting our world in very positive ways to who he is and what he does,” Slette said.

But even after being congratulated by dozens, Chief Todd stays humble.

“I have an attitude and gratitude for what they did for me and I will forever be grateful for that and tonight’s a chance for me to thank them for that,” Chief Todd said.

Slette says his hard work and response to the community should make others take a step back and think.

“It’s a good reflection back to the rest of us to say I could do better,” Slette said.

But the Chief does have some words of wisdom for Oak grove students and future leaders.

“Don’t be afraid to step into difficult situations. Don’t be afraid to step up and lead,” Chief Todd said.

Chief Todd graduated from Oak Grove in 1984, went to MSUM and then joined the Fargo Police Department in 1987.