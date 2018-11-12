LIVE: Celebrating Six Decades Of NDSU Wrestling Dominance

Bison Illustrated Shares What Makes Wrestling So Strong At NDSU
Adam Ladwig,

 

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talks about a sports dynasty at NDSU.

We’re not talking pigskin. This is wrestling.

The wrestling program is the only NDSU sport competing in a Power 5 conference, the Big XII.

The team has been a powerhouse since the university launched the team 61 years ago.

Schmidt says the winning tradition carries over to new athletes, which helps them carry it on.

