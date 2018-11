Otter Tail Central’s Van Erp Leaps for HS Play of the Week

Van Erp's Touchdown sealed the Section 6A Title for Otter Tail Central

FARGO, N.D. — Nick Van Erp is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

The Otter Tail Central Quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and leaped over a defender to seal the Section 6A Title for the Bulldogs.

Congrats to Van Erp.