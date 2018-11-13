MN DNR Completes Environmental Review of Red River Diversion Project

The DNR in October 2016 denied a permit for the original project, leading a federal judge to stop construction that had started southwest of Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has completed its environmental review of a revised Red River diversion project, which will help determine whether the agency will issue a permit for the channel around the flood-prone Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area.

The new design by the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority is meant to reduce impacts to land in Richland County in North Dakota and Minnesota’s Wilkin County.

The DNR is accepting public comments on the environmental review through Nov. 29.

The DNR has given mostly favorable reviews to the new project, mainly because fewer acres will be required to hold back water during times of serious flooding.