Moorhead Parks and Recreation Looks to Sell Sports Center to City’s School District

The deal was discussed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night

MOORHEAD, Minn — The Moorhead School District and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department are coming to an agreement on selling the Sports Center.

If approved, the Center will be sold to the district for one dollar so it can be included in the school’s security plans. Some students agree with the new deal.

“Probably like a few hundred every period,” Moorhead High School junior, Brevon Lesner said.

That’s how many students go back and forth between Moorhead High School and the Sports Center each school day.

“Over in the old commons it’s always really crowded and the lunch room is really crowded so people come here as a different source to meet up.”

With the Center’s doors open daily to Park and Rec programs, the students’ safety has become the motivation to sell it to the District.

“The school’s first concern was the safety and security of the students and controlling access into that facility,” Steve Moore, the Public Works Director said. “The best way to do that is for them to own the facility, so their policies and procedures for security will be throughout that entire facility. They’ll be able to lock those doors and control access.”

The deal will still allow Parks and Rec to run the center and keep those workers in their current jobs, while the school earns the rental income and pays for maintenance needs. Selling will also give the school more opportunity to expand.

“Schools can bond for ice, whereas the city of Moorhead can’t,” Moore explained. “Even though Cullen Hockey Center is expanding, adding a third sheet of ice, we’re a hockey town so a sixth sheet of ice in the future that’s a possibility. The school is positioned much better to make that happen.”

It’s estimated that the Sports Center will need $2 million worth of upkeep in the next five years, but the district will save $235,000 per year on leases and fees.

This deal was discussed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The final vote will be on November 26th.