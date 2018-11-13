NDSU Seniors Reflect on College Careers as Senior Day Approaches

The Bison face Southern Illinois on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football has one more game to determine if the 2018 regular season ends in perfection.

They are 10-0 with a matchup against Southern Illinois coming up on Saturday.

It will be senior day for NDSU.

All 24 seniors will head out onto the field one-by-one to be greeted by head coach Chris Klieman.

It is an emotional day for the student-athletes who have dedicated such a large piece of their lives to Bison football.

Now, as the day approaches, they reflect on their four or five seasons with the program and how quickly it seemed to fly by.

“Really, you think you’re going to be ready for it when it comes, and you’re not,” senior safety Rob Grimsley said. “I still remember CJ [Smith] and Champ [Jordan Champion] doing theirs my freshman year. It just seems like it just happened, and all of a sudden it’s here. Really, I’m just trying to take it in as much as I can. This whole season we’ve been trying to take it in as much as we can.”

Senior quarterback Easton Stick also reminisced about his time with NDSU.

“It’s just crazy how fast it goes,” he said. “I think it’s something that, especially as an underclassman, you raise your level of play that week and understand how important it is for those older guys.”

The game against Southern Illinois is slated for 2:30 on Saturday.