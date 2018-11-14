LIVE: Coping With Loss Over The Holidays

Bereavement Specialist Helps People Deal With Loss During Holiday Season

Connie DeKrey, bereavement specialist with Hospice of the Red River Valley, joins Adam with tips on how to cope with loss during the holiday season.

Loss can be felt more severely during the holidays. A joyous time can bring out greater feelings of loss and hopelessness.

DeKrey says it’s important to manage your energy well during the holidays. They can be a stressful time, and the added stress of coping with loss can be harder to handle.

She recommends evaluating holiday traditions and focusing on the most important things while letting other, less-important things slide so you’ll avoid getting overwhelmed.

If you have more questions, Hospice of the Red River Valley is hosting an event called “Grief During the Holidays” Thursday, November 15th.

You can learn more about how to cope with loss from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Hospice of the Red River Valley office at 1701 38th St. S in Fargo.

The event is free and no registration is required.