NDSU Football Continues to Find Room for Improvement

The undefeated Bison refuse to settle for where they are at.

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to comparing NDSU to every other team in the FCS, it’s really no comparison.

The Bison are undefeated with one regular-season game left, and they are the top-ranked team in the country.

It’s looking like a down year for the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

South Dakota State is the only other ranked team.

But, while everyone else seems to have taken a step back, the Bison keep moving forward.

That doesn’t mean they are content with where they are at though. There is still room for improvement.

“We have not played our best football yet,” senior offensive lineman Colin Conner said. “After every game when we talk about what we can improve, we always find things that we can do better, and knowing that we haven’t played our best football yet is definitely nice to think about because we have that much more that we can do.”

The final regular-season test for the Bison comes on Saturday against Southern Illinois.