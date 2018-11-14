Sandy’s Donuts Announces New Fargo Location

FARGO, N.D. – Sandy’s Donuts is making it even easier for customers to stop by and grab a donut.

The business is adding a third location at 4281 45th Street South in the Osgood area of Fargo.

Employees celebrated the reveal of the new location this morning by handing out free donuts to the first 250 people who visited the new location.

The new store is set to open next summer.

“We felt our location choices so far have been a little bit in the far northwest corner of West Fargo, not exactly convenient for the main public. We are really excited, because this could probably be our best store,” Sandy’s Donuts Owner Mark Ostlund said.

Sandy’s already has stores in West Fargo and downtown Fargo.