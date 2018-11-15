Courtyard by Marriott Opens Next to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo

The hotel was built through a partnership with Sanford Health and Brandt Hospitality Group

FARGO, N.D. — A new hotel opens its doors right next to Sanford’s Medical Center in south Fargo.

Courtyard by Marriott has been open for two weeks, but they held their ribbon cutting this afternoon.

Brandt Hospitality Group and Sanford Health teamed up on the hotel, which gives families a closer place to stay if their loved ones are in the hospital.

For the Fargo–based hospitality group, building their first hotel in their own backyard was too good to pass up.

“It’s an ideal spot in large part because of the growing area that we’re in. This area of Fargo, this Sanford campus, this location, and this flag, this Marriott by Courtyard flag, just makes it the ideal project for us,” said Steve Martodam, the Chief Operating Officer of Brandt Hospitality Group.

The new hotel, located at 2249 55th St South in Fargo, has 110 rooms, and includes a fitness center, indoor pool, and a Bistro restaurant.