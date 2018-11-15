Courtyard by Marriott Opens Next to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo

The hotel was built through a partnership with Sanford Health and Brandt Hospitality Group
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — A new hotel opens its doors right next to Sanford’s Medical Center in south Fargo.

Courtyard by Marriott has been open for two weeks, but they held their ribbon cutting this afternoon.

Brandt Hospitality Group and Sanford Health teamed up on the hotel, which gives families a closer place to stay if their loved ones are in the hospital.

For the Fargo–based hospitality group, building their first hotel in their own backyard was too good to pass up.

“It’s an ideal spot in large part because of the growing area that we’re in. This area of Fargo, this Sanford campus, this location, and this flag, this Marriott by Courtyard flag, just makes it the ideal project for us,” said Steve Martodam, the Chief Operating Officer of Brandt Hospitality Group.

The new hotel, located at 2249 55th St South in Fargo, has 110 rooms, and includes a fitness center, indoor pool, and a Bistro restaurant.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

New Sanford Health Hospital Hoping to Heal Through...
$15 Million Dollar Hotel To Be Built Next to Sanfo...
Sanford Health, Fantasies in Frosting Team Up for ...
Dairy Queen Celebrates Miracle Treat Day

You Might Like

Student Hit By Vehicle Near West Fargo High School

WEST FARGO, N.D. - Police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run in front of West Fargo High School. It happened around 4:00 PM Thursday at the intersection of 7th Avenue East and 9th Street East. West Fargo…