Fargo Fire Department Shares Dos and Don’ts for Kitchen Fire Safety

FARGO, N.D. – The holidays are quickly approaching and fire safety is important to keep in mind when cooking meals in the kitchen.

Paying close to attention to hot surfaces, having a fire extinguisher on-hand, and being aware of items surrounding hot surfaces are ways to avoid a cooking fire.

Fargo Fire Department says never use water when trying to put out a fire.

In the event of a fire, do not hesitate to call 911 for assistance.

“We’re busy during the holiday season, you have family, and you want to visit,” Fargo Fire Department EMS education captain Benjamin Willey said. “I would encourage you to stay attentive to whatever you’re preparing for a meal. If you have to leave for any reason and leave it unattended, that you shut the oven off until you return.”

Fargo Fire says Thanksgiving and Christmas are a couple of its busiest holidays for cooking-related fires.