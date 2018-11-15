Fargo Man Sentenced In Fight That Turned Fatal

BISMARCK, ND -- A highway patrol trooper seized 30 pounds of marijuana on I-94 in Bismarck on Wednesday. Two suspects, Ulises Rodriguez and Deandre Nixon, were traveling from Portland, Oregon to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They were both charged with possession of marijuana…
WILKIN COUNTY, MN -- A fiery crash killed one person south of Breckenridge. Wilkin County authorities say the driver of a SUV hit a BNSF train at a crossing near Doran on Highway 9 this morning. The vehicle burst into flames…
BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) _ The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says one person has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy shot himself. Authorities say the boy found an unsecured handgun in his family's home shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday and suffered…