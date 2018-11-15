Fargo Man Sentenced In Fight That Turned Fatal

Joe Radske,
Daniel Habiger appears in Cass County Court on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO, ND — Daniel Benjamin Habiger was sentenced in a Cass County Court to 17 years in jail for his role in a fatal fight.

The 29 year old will serve 14 years in prison, along with 3 years probation for his guilty plea of manslaughter.

He will also get credit for already serving 259 days in jail.

It was March when Habiger called 911 from a convenience store to let officers know he had been involved in a drunken fight with 32-year-old Jarryd Heis.

Police then found Heis’ body in the apartment.

Habiger underwent two mental evaluations to determine if he was fit for trial.

 

