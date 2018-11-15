Local Conference is Cultivating Relationship Between Agriculture and Technology

More than 20 speakers touched on things like innovative farm equipment and how technology impacts each industry of agriculture
Jessie Cohen,

Emerging Prairie brings farmers, agtech company founders, software developers and many more to their second annual Cultivate Conference.

It focuses on the relationship between agriculture and technology.

More than 20 speakers touched on things like innovative farm equipment and how technology impacts each industry of agriculture.

Emerging Prairie provides this platform for entrepreneurs and farmers to work with one another as both of their industries continue to change.

“It’s also an interesting shift right now that farms are going through where it’s a generational change where we have older farmers handing down their farms to their kids and their kids grew up with technology so they want to use technology. That’s really what we’re seeing and how we believe that this is going to shift the industry over the next couple of years,” said Lindsay Breuler, the Emerging Prairie Strategic Initiatives Director.

About 300 people showed up to this year’s conference.

