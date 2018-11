Salvation Army Sets Goal For Red Kettle Campaign

Major Vangie O'Neil says the goal is the same as last year's campaign, which raised about $856,000.

FARGO, ND – The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army hopes to raise $900,000 during this year’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, which kicked off Thursday at West Acres Shopping Center.

Major Vangie O’Neil says the goal is the same as last year’s campaign, which raised about $856,000.

The Salvation Army uses the money to help with many needs including emergency rental assistance, utility bills, prescriptions and hot meals.

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve. Anyone who wishes to become a volunteer bell ringer can call the Salvation Army at 701-356-2691.