Tech Tip Today: Google Hotel

Because no one really wants to share the bathroom with their entire extended family.

This is a tech tip that’s really going to come in handy for all those holiday trips you’re planning.

Because let’s face it — family togetherness is great and all, but sharing one bathroom among your entire extended family when you go home for the holidays is a bit too much togetherness.

Google Hotels can keep you stress-free and sane in this week’s Tech Tip with Francie Black.