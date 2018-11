Trooper Seizes 30 Pounds of Marijuana On Interstate 94 Near Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND — A highway patrol trooper seized 30 pounds of marijuana on I-94 in Bismarck on Wednesday.

Two suspects, Ulises Rodriguez and Deandre Nixon, were traveling from Portland, Oregon to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

They were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The suspects were stopped for speeding and having illegally tinted windows.