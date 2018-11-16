KVRR Round Table: NDSU Seeks to Finish Regular Season Undefeated

The Bison close the regular season at home against Southern Illinois
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football has a chance to be the first undefeated team out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference since the Bison accomplished the feat in 2013.

That team eventually went on to win the National Title.

KVRR Sports anchor Keith Albertson, Nick Couzin and Maria Santora break down NDSU’s chances of beating Southern Illinois and look ahead to their eventual playoff berth.

