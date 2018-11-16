Minnesota Governor Dayton Remains Hospitalized With Lung Damage

Dayton underwent a pair of back surgeries last month meant to improve his leg strength and had been expected to be released within days.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Mark Dayton says he suffered lung damage after his latest surgery, keeping him at Mayo Clinic for a month.

His office did not formally update his status until Minnesota Public Radio News reported this week that Dayton was still at Mayo Clinic.

A spokeswoman said at the time that Dayton was receiving physical therapy.

But the 71-year-old governor said in a statement Thursday that post-surgical complications had damaged his lungs.

He’s stayed at Mayo Clinic at his doctor’s recommendation to rehabilitate his lungs.

Dayton says he’s been in constant contact with commissioners and staff and expects to return to St. Paul in the coming days.