Play of the Week Nominees: November 16

Two Plays From the ND High School State Playoffs Square Off for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature student-athletes helping their teams win State Championships.

Both plays this time around show off some stellar offense from the North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Title games.

Our nominees pulled out all the stops when the hardware was on the line.

First up out of Langdon Area- Edmore Munich, quarterback Simon Romfo can’t find a target so with the lead on the line, lays out, knocks over the pylon for six. Cardinals went on to win their first title.

This play is good but is it better than this trick play out of Thompson. Off the snap, the shovel pass, the long toss, the grab and the touchdown for Hayden Overby. This play had a lot of moving parts and the Tommies pull it off seamlessly to lead them to a title victory.