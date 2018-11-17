Fargo Park District Hosts November’s “Awesome Art Afternoon”

Kids can create are to take home without the mess

FARGO, N.D. — If your kids love art but you hate having to clean up after them, there’s a way they can still get their creative juices flowing.

The Fargo Park District has “Awesome Art Afternoons,” where kids of all ages can create art to take home.

All supplies are provided, from markers to feathers to googly eyes. The event is free because of a grant from Xcel Energy. Organizers say usually about a hundred people show up.

“It’s an awesome event, because they get to experience other kids, they get to come and create, and parents can help, so the parents and kids interact with each other which is lovely,” Megan Johnson, art coordinator for the Fargo Park District, said.

“Art Afternoons” are usually held every month, but because of the holidays, the next one will be in January.