NDSU FB Seniors Reflect On Walking Through the Helmet on Senior Day

The Bison went on to win and finish the regular season undefeated

FARGO, N.D.– This was a special senior class for North Dakota State football. All of these seniors were the first recruiting class of head coach Chris Klieman.

Easton Stick, Greg Menard, Rob Grimsley, Bruce Anderson, just names a few. But the 24 seniors honored left an impact on the program.

In total, this batch of seniors garnered over 65 wins in four seasons that includes three national titles and two straight Missouri Valley football conference titles.

To walk through the helmet as all seniors get to do, it was a surreal moment.

“It didn’t hit us actually for a bunch of us until we were in the helmet about to go out. You’re like dang, it’s really here,” senior safety Rob Grimsley said. “It’s been crazy, it’s been a fun ride. Now we know how we want to go out.”

“It’s crazy. You never think the day is going to come,” senior quarterback Easton Stick said. “It was an emotional week and that was an emotional moment. Thankfully the ball got kicked off quickly after that. A lot of memories and I have been fortunate to be part of this program.”