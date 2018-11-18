F-M Pride Collective Raises Money, Collects Supplies for Dorothy Day House

The shelter is running out of supplies like blankets and sleeping bags

FARGO, N.D. — When the Dorothy Day House in Moorhead has to turn people away because they’re full, the shelter gives them blankets and sleeping bags.

Those supplies are now running low. To help out, the F-M Pride Collective is raising funds for the shelter. The Pride Collective invited people over for hot cocoa and to collect some of their blankets and sleeping bags for Dorothy Day.

“Getting the community together to do things like this is just good for everybody. Bringing people together and making those connections and helping people when we can,” said Jenn McCormack, a board member of the F-M Pride Collective.

If you’d like to make a donation to Dorothy Day, the shelter is accepting donations or you can message the F-M Pride Collective on Facebook.